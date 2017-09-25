Mayim Bialik & Susan Kelechi Watson Are Always Ready to Sing

Updated: Monday, September 25 2017 8:58 PM EDT 2017-09-26 00:58:16 GMT
After James learns Susan Kelechi Watson's deep passion for a karaoke night with her friends, Mayim Bialik talks about her history heading up quartets dating back to college.
After James learns Susan Kelechi Watson's deep passion for a karaoke night with her friends, Mayim Bialik talks about her history heading up quartets dating back to college.
Updated: Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:23 PM EDT 2017-09-20 21:23:05 GMT
When James hears about the new "Tomb Raider" film coming out March 16, 2018, he takes exception to not auditioning for the role of Lara Croft - a part made for him, and not Alicia Vikander.
When James hears about the new "Tomb Raider" film coming out March 16, 2018, he takes exception to not auditioning for the role of Lara Croft - a part made for him, and not Alicia Vikander.
Updated: Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:42 PM EDT 2017-09-19 22:42:49 GMT
James asks Sonequa Martin-Green about the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery" and learns the background of her character, First Officer Michael Burnham.
James asks Sonequa Martin-Green about the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery" and learns the background of her character, First Officer Michael Burnham.
Updated: Monday, September 18 2017 11:59 PM EDT 2017-09-19 03:59:36 GMT
When James discovers his new intern has forgotten to fill his mug again, Nick Jonas arrives to clean up his mess and rectifies the situation with a massage for his boss.
When James discovers his new intern has forgotten to fill his mug again, Nick Jonas arrives to clean up his mess and rectifies the situation with a massage for his boss.
Updated: Saturday, September 16 2017 2:25 AM EDT 2017-09-16 06:25:57 GMT
James Corden heads to an Old Navy to give one of their employees a break, and learns the ropes of helping customers become rockstars, gift wrapping and keeping the store in order.
James Corden heads to an Old Navy to give one of their employees a break, and learns the ropes of helping customers become rockstars, gift wrapping and keeping the store in order.
Updated: Thursday, September 14 2017 7:50 PM EDT 2017-09-14 23:50:42 GMT
When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.
When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.
Updated: Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:25 PM EDT 2017-09-14 01:25:33 GMT
James invites the women of Fifth Harmony to play a game of Flinch. Who can keep the most in their martini glass as fruit is launched at them at unbelievable speeds?
James invites the women of Fifth Harmony to play a game of Flinch. Who can keep the most in their martini glass as fruit is launched at them at unbelievable speeds?
Updated: Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:14 PM EDT 2017-09-13 01:14:31 GMT
When James gets to joking on the new "Goop" magazine in his monologue, founder and cover model Gwyneth Paltrow shows up to prove how helpful her brand is for all sorts of people at The Late Late Show.
When James gets to joking on the new "Goop" magazine in his monologue, founder and cover model Gwyneth Paltrow shows up to prove how helpful her brand is for all sorts of people at The Late Late Show.
Updated: Monday, September 11 2017 10:42 PM EDT 2017-09-12 02:42:14 GMT
When James shares that Carpool Karaoke guests often ask for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" it always makes him think of the classic "Wayne's World" scene and learns Dana Carvey hadn't quite memorized the lyrics and had Garth wing it.
When James shares that Carpool Karaoke guests often ask for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" it always makes him think of the classic "Wayne's World" scene and learns Dana Carvey hadn't quite memorized the lyrics and had Garth wing it.
Updated: Sunday, September 10 2017 8:01 PM EDT 2017-09-11 00:01:40 GMT
James decides to share one of The Late Late Show's favorite office activities: looking at pictures of dogs in sunglasses and wondering what kinds of things they're in to.
James decides to share one of The Late Late Show's favorite office activities: looking at pictures of dogs in sunglasses and wondering what kinds of things they're in to.