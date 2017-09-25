San Diego surf instructor competes in "Survivor"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Solana Beach surf instructor will compete against 17 other castaways for a one million dollar prize in the upcoming season of CBS' Survivor.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met Devon Pinto for donuts at Cardiff by the Sea.

This season's castaways include an Olympian, and NFL player and a bellhop.

Survivor premiers on CBS 8 on Wednesday night.