Erupting volcano forces 6,000 evacuations on Vanuatu island

A wildfire in Southern California had surged to more than two square miles Monday night, forcing the evacuation of about 1,000 people from suburban canyon homes and spurring the shutdown of two lanes of a major freeway.
A fire at an East County condominium complex damaged two residential units Monday and left a woman seriously injured, authorities reported.
A Solana Beach surf instructor will compete against 17 other castaways for a one million dollar prize in the upcoming season of CBS' Survivor.
A not guilty by reason of insanity plea was entered Monday on behalf of a 19-year-old man accused of killing a close friend during an alcohol-fueled fight, then dumping the victim's body in Valley Center and bragging about his actions on the Snapchat social media app.
The best of the best in underwater filmmaking will be screened in San Diego next month. The 18th annual San Diego Undersea Film Exhibition will be held Oct. 6 and 7 at the Irwin M Jacobs Qualcomm Hall in Sorrento Valley. Meteorologist Shawn Styles gives a preview of this prestigious film festival.
The best of the best in underwater filmmaking will be screened in San Diego next month. The 18th annual San Diego Undersea Film Exhibition will be held Oct. 6 and 7 at the Irwin M Jacobs Qualcomm Hall in Sorrento Valley. Meteorologist Shawn Styles gives a preview of this prestigious film festival.
San Diego was the safest big city in the United States last year in terms of murders, while the San Diego-Carlsbad metro area had fewer violent crimes in 2016 than all but three of the 20 largest metropolitan areas in the country, according to statistics released Monday by the FBI.
A Santa Clarita man was arrested Monday on suspicion of the strangulation death of a UC San Diego student believed to have been the suspect's boyfriend.