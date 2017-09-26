Crews save homes from blaze in Southern California canyons

Four college basketball coaches were among those facing federal charges Tuesday in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, including former SDSU assistant coach Tony Bland now of the University of Southern California.
A woman who was hit by a pick-up Friday night as she crossed Encinitas Boulevard to catch a train remained in critical condition on Tuesday.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will consider Tuesday a proposal banning certain items that could be used as weapons in unincorporated areas where border wall prototypes are set to be constructed.
Firefighters working in steep canyons Tuesday got help from retardant-dropping aircraft flying around-the-clock as they saved homes from a smoky blaze that surged through suburban canyons in Southern California and sent hundreds scrambling for safety.
A Solana Beach surf instructor will compete against 17 other castaways for a one million dollar prize in the upcoming season of CBS' Survivor.
A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death at a City Heights homeless encampment and a woman was hospitalized Tuesday with a stab wound from the same attack as police searched for the assailant, authorities said.
The City of Chula Vista is making a push to hire more officers as the city's population continues to steadily grow and the police department said it does not have enough officers to keep pace.