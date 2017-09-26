EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Pieterse Talks 'PLL' Spinoff, Says She'd 'Love' to Have Her 'DWTS' Partner on the New Series

While Sasha Pieterse focuses on learning and rehearsing new routines for this season of Dancing With the Stars, the young actress is already getting ready for aPretty Little Liars spinoff.
It may have only been the first episode, but Jennifer Hudson was left gobsmacked by a contestant on the season premiere of The Voice!
Dancing With the Stars kicked off its second week on Monday, and there was already a score of injured stars trying to push through the pain to deliver on the dance floor.
WARNING: We're about to recap Monday's season 11 premiere of The Big Bang Theory. If you do not want to know what Amy said to Sheldon's proposal or which Big Bang beauty is expecting a baby, run as fast as The Flash and get out of here now!
TLC singer Tionne “T Boz” Watkins is opening up about her grueling health battles, including an ongoing fight against sickle cell disease, falling into a coma following the birth of her daughter and her “miracle” recovery from a terrifying brain tumor.
Who better to reveal the woman behind Lady Gaga -- removed from the meat dresses and crustacean headdresses and other trappings of her pop star persona -- than a filmmaker who once tried to shine a light on Banksy, the most elusive artist in recent history? In Gaga: Five Foot Two, now stream...