Woman clings to life after hit-and-run in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) - A woman who was hit by a pick-up Friday night as she crossed Encinitas Boulevard to catch a train remained in critical condition on Monday.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Ashley Mullins Lanes, and according to sheriff's deputies, she was heading home from work with her two little girls when the driver of a white Ford F-150 hit her.

Witnesses told deputies the driver stopped, got out of his vehicle and told bystanders the victim appeared to be OK, before getting back into his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

"He will be found," said Ashley's father, Roger Mullins.

Ashley was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with serious head, spine, pelvic and limb injuries, deputies said.

She remained in critical condition in a medically induced coma.

Ashley's father described her as fiercely devoted mother of her two girls, ages nine and ten.

"How anybody could get out of a car, look at a young woman on the ground, a daughter, a mother and say she's fine and jump back in the car and leave. I don't comprehend that," said Roger.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The sheriff's department is investigating the collision, and anyone with information about it was asked to call the North Coastal Traffic Division at (760) 966-3544.