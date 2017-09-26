Police search for suspect in deadly Canyon attack

A powerful wildfire swept through the well-populated suburban canyons of Southern California, creeping up to the edges of homes and down to the shoulder of a major freeway.
A woman who was hit by a pick-up Friday night as she crossed Encinitas Boulevard to catch a train remained in critical condition on Monday.
A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death at a City Heights homeless encampment and a woman was hospitalized Tuesday with a stab wound from the same attack as police searched for the assailant, authorities said.
The City of Chula Vista is making a push to hire more officers as the city's population continues to steadily grow and the police department said it does not have enough officers to keep pace.
A fire at an East County condominium complex damaged two residential units Monday and left a woman seriously injured, authorities reported.
A Solana Beach surf instructor will compete against 17 other castaways for a one million dollar prize in the upcoming season of CBS' Survivor.
A not guilty by reason of insanity plea was entered Monday on behalf of a 19-year-old man accused of killing a close friend during an alcohol-fueled fight, then dumping the victim's body in Valley Center and bragging about his actions on the Snapchat social media app.