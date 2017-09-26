Police search for suspect in deadly Canyon attack

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death at a City Heights homeless encampment and a woman was hospitalized Tuesday with a stab wound from the same attack as police searched for the assailant, authorities said.



The fatal assault was first reported about 9:25 p.m. Monday in the Manzanita Canyon, near 4100 Manzanita Drive, where responding officers found the 29-year-old man bleeding from a wound to his upper body and a woman also suffering from a wound to her upper body, San Diego police homicide Lt. Todd Griffin said.



Police officers performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived, took over treatment and transported him to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, Griffin said. The woman was taken to the same hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police did not immediately disclose her condition.



No description of the suspect, a man, was immediately available, Griffin said. He was last seen running from the canyon with a woman, and homicide detectives were sent to the encampment to investigate the attack.



Police identified both victims but were withholding their name's pending family notifications for the man and confirmation of the woman's medical condition, Griffin said.



Anyone with information regarding the attack was asked to call the SDPD's homicide unit at (619) 531-2293. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.