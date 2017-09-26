Former SDSU assistant among 4 NCAA coaches facing fraud, corruption charges

Four college basketball coaches were among those facing federal charges Tuesday in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, authorities said. Including former SDSU assistant coach Tony Bland now of the University of Southern California.
A woman who was hit by a pick-up Friday night as she crossed Encinitas Boulevard to catch a train remained in critical condition on Monday.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will consider Monday a proposal banning certain items that could be used as weapons in unincorporated areas where border wall prototypes are set to be constructed.
A powerful wildfire swept through the well-populated suburban canyons of Southern California, creeping up to the edges of homes and down to the shoulder of a major freeway.
A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death at a City Heights homeless encampment and a woman was hospitalized Tuesday with a stab wound from the same attack as police searched for the assailant, authorities said.
The City of Chula Vista is making a push to hire more officers as the city's population continues to steadily grow and the police department said it does not have enough officers to keep pace.
A fire at an East County condominium complex damaged two residential units Monday and left a woman seriously injured, authorities reported.