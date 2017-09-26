Retired Professor Killed by Pack of Dogs While on Vacation

A principal and athletic director will no longer be working at a Denver high school after an investigation into a controversial video that showed cheerleaders being forced into splits.
At first glance, people driving along Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City thought they were seeing a discarded doll in the patchy grass and weeds.
The captain of a Rhode Island high school soccer team has died after she collapsed during a weekend match.
A singer who took a knee after singing the national anthem at the Tennessee Titans game Sunday says she knows she's probably lost some fans.
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva became a figure of controversy when he broke from a team’s decision to remain off the field during the singing of the national anthem ahead of their game Sunday.
Melania Trump met Prince Harry over the weekend in Toronto at the Invictus Games which are being held in the city.
An 8-year-old California boy who cops say was beaten to death with a hammer died a hero while protecting his sister from her molester, the boy's grandmother says.