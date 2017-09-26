Start planning your "Kids Free October" adventures - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Start planning your "Kids Free October" adventures

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Your children can join 20,000 other kids who got free admission to local museums and attractions.
     
That's how many kids took advantage of "Kids Free October" last year.
     
The complimentary admissions kick off Sunday.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Carlsbad at one place you can save.

