Kim Kardashian Will Not Attend Paris Fashion Week One Year After Gunpoint Robbery

For a character originally meant to be killed off in the
pilot of The Blacklist and then again
slated for death at the end of season one, Tom Keen (played by Ryan Eggold) may
be the luckiest character in TV history. Now, after surviving four seasons and
proving himself as an essential part o...
At the 69th Primetime Emmys, Sterling K. Brown took home his second consecutive Emmy, this time for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us. It was another marker of success for the unofficial graduating class of actors -- Brown, André Holland (The Knick and Moonlight), Bria...
In March 1988, the season one wrap party for Star Trek: The Next Generation was held at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, a landmark famous for its appearances in movies such as Rebel Without a Cause and, most recently, La La Land. Along with its stargazing capabilities, the observatory a...
Emotions were running high during Jordin Sparks' performance of the national anthem as part of Monday Night Football.
An Oscar movie could hit theaters at any time during the year -- as far as the rules are concerned, it only needs to be released between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 to be eligible -- but everyone knows that all of the true contenders arrive in the last quarter of the year.