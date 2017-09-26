Accused San Carlos woman testifies in double murder trial

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman accused of killing her husband and daughter is testifying on her own behalf.

New details emerged Tuesday in the trial of Regina Johnson who prosecutors say she stayed with the bodies for days inside the family's home.

Johnson sobbed on the stand saying she did not kill her daughter, she was "her everything," while her husband was a serial cheater, whom she did kill.

"I did not kill my daughter," said Johnson. "Everybody that knows me, knows that Aaliyah, she was the love of my life."

60-year-old Regina Johnson of San Carlos took the stand Tuesday accused of murdering her 14-year-old daughter Aaliyah and her spouse Reuben, then planting the gun next to his body and staying in the family's home with the bodies for several days without calling police.

Johnson's defense attorney Deputy Public Defender Neil Besse says it was the husband who fired the shot that killed their daughter before Johnson shot him dead.

The crime occurred in the family's condominium in the 7200 block of Navajo Road on May 30, 2012.

The deputy district attorney alleges that Johnson ambushed her daughter, shooting her in the back of the head as she got dressed, then ambushed her husband, 56-year-old Reuben Johnson, as he came into their daughter's bedroom. He was shot in the side, then the head.

When asked Tuesday if she killed Reuben, Regina Johnson replied "yes," but said she did not do so because he was having affairs.

"Reuben had been having affairs since Aaliyah was born," said Johnson. "I got immune to it... Reuben and I weren't sleeping together."

Johnson's attorney says she was depressed over losing her job.

She faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted of both murder counts.

