From Finding Her Voice to 'AGT' Finalist: Mandy Harvey Shares He - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

From Finding Her Voice to 'AGT' Finalist: Mandy Harvey Shares Her 'Life-Changing' Lessons as a Deaf Singer

Updated: Sep 26, 2017 12:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.