Feed your kids healthy focus foods

(NEWS 8) - A lot of our issues stem from our diet. For children, a healthy diet can have a tremendous impact on their focus and attention span.

So many snacks and foods marketed toward children have additives that are proven to hinder their brain's performance. Dye is one example.

According to author and fitness coach JJ Flizanes, food dye is scientifically proven to lower a child's IQ and can make their brains hyperactive, which affects their focus. It's known to cause tumors and lead to some cancers.

Dye is present in all sorts of foods, like packaged drinks and desserts, so watch out.

Flizanes talked more about dyes with News 8's Nichelle Medina and also shared some quick and easy healthy recipes for moms on the go.

Here's a list of some of the snacks she featured complete with links to recipe videos so you can prepare them right away.

Gluten and dairy free egg bake

Raw green smoothie

Grain-free banana bread

Homemade tomato sauce