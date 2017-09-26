Unstoppable Women September Issue: Rally racer Chrissie Beavis

One more death and additional new cases were reported Tuesday as a result of the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego County region, prompting the Board of Supervisors to keep a public health emergency declaration in place.
Construction began in San Diego Tuesday on prototypes for a new border wall between the United States and Mexico, marking the start of a proposed project that served as a bitterly divisive centerpiece in President Donald Trump's ascension to the White House.
Four college basketball coaches were among those facing federal charges Tuesday in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, including former SDSU assistant coach Tony Bland now of the University of Southern California.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing assured defeat, Republican leaders decided Tuesday not to even hold a vote on the GOP's latest attempt to repeal the Obama health care law, surrendering on their last-gasp effort to deliver on the party's banner campaign promise. Leaving a lunch of Republican senators who'd gathered to discuss their next steps on the issue, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other leaders decided that "the votes are no...
A Solana Beach surf instructor will compete against 17 other castaways for a one million dollar prize in the upcoming season of CBS' Survivor.
A woman who was hit by a pick-up Friday night as she crossed Encinitas Boulevard to catch a train remained in critical condition on Tuesday.
Firefighters working in steep canyons Tuesday got help from retardant-dropping aircraft flying around-the-clock as they saved homes from a smoky blaze that surged through suburban canyons in Southern California and sent hundreds scrambling for safety.