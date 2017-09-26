Unstoppable Women September Issue: Rally racer Chrissie Beavis

(NEWS 8) - Every year San Diego Magazine highlights unstoppable women in the local community as part of its Unstoppable Women September Issue.

One of the inspiring chicks making the cut this year was professional rally car driver and X Games gold medalist Chrissie Beavis.

She got her start behind the wheel as a 9-year-old on her dad's lap and began racing rally cars competitively at age 16. Beavis was never intimidated in the male-dominated industry. Part of the reason was that she had a trailblazer close to home that she could look up to for inspiration. Beavis' mom Paula Gibeault was one of the founding figures in rally racing in the 1970s so Beavis never knew a life without the extreme sport.

You can't keep Beavis in her racing harness, though. When she's not speeding through dirt roads she's running her own architectural design and fabrication business.

Beavis also created the Rebelle Rally, a 7-day all-women race spanning from Tahoe to the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Watch Beavis' full interview with News 8's Heather Myers to hear more about Beavis' inspirational life and accomplishments. Learn more about the Rebelle Rally here.