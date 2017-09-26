Fatal FedEx crash on SR-905 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fatal FedEx crash on SR-905

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision between a car and a FedEx truck on state Route 905 in Otay Mesa.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway at Beyer Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified victim died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Mary Bailey said. It was not immediately clear which vehicle he or she was in.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck forced the closure of traffic lanes in the area, causing heavier-than-usual rush-hour congestion and affecting bus routes.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.