Fatal FedEx crash on SR-905

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision between a car and a FedEx truck on state Route 905 in Otay Mesa.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway at Beyer Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified victim died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Mary Bailey said. It was not immediately clear which vehicle he or she was in.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck forced the closure of traffic lanes in the area, causing heavier-than-usual rush-hour congestion and affecting bus routes.