Police dive team rescues jet skier's artificial leg

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An amputee was jet skiing in San Diego Bay this weekend when the unthinkable happened - he lost his prosthetic leg.

Max Obrien watched his prosthetic leg sink to the bottom of the bay and thought it was gone forever, but the police dive team made a last-ditch effort to find it.

Obrien lost his leg in a motorcycle accident back in 2013, and getting his prosthetic leg was not easy.

On Monday, Obrien received a call that his leg had been found 23-feet underwater. It took officers 45 minutes to find it.

"They are such a good group of guys. They save lives, but to have such effort put toward finding my leg, it was really touching," he said.

