USD holds dedication for new Paseo de Colachis

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — USD is celebrating the completion of a brand-new plaza on the west end of campus.

Tuesday was the dedication ceremony for Paseo de Colachis.

The new plaza replaced a two-way street and is part of the school's plan to make the campus more pedestrian friendly.

School officials say they want to make it the central gathering place for events on campus.

Construction for the plaza started in January and was completed before classes began earlier this month.

