Family's U2 Tradition: When the family tree meets the Joshua Tree

Family's U2 Tradition: When the family tree meets the Joshua Tree



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Last Friday, when U2 played its Joshua Tree album in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, one grandmother in the stands was singing along to every word. 

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met the 86-year-old rocker at her Santee home. 

Her only regret? She wasn't in the mosh pit, but said she would not be making that mistake again. 

