Vista shuts down skate parks after robbery

Despite being temporarily closed after a city employee was robbed, skaters were seen Tuesday at the brand-new Vista skate park on North Santa Fe Avenue.
An amputee was jet skiing in San Diego Bay this weekend when the unthinkable happened - he lost his prosthetic leg.
Last Friday, when U2 played its Joshua Tree album in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, one grandmother in the stands was singing along to every word.
Four college basketball coaches were among those facing federal charges Tuesday in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, including former SDSU assistant coach Tony Bland now of the University of Southern California.
One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision between a car and a FedEx truck on state Route 905 in Otay Mesa.
One more death and additional new cases were reported Tuesday as a result of the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego County region, prompting the Board of Supervisors to keep a public health emergency declaration in place.
Construction began in San Diego Tuesday on prototypes for a new border wall between the United States and Mexico, marking the start of a proposed project that served as a bitterly divisive centerpiece in President Donald Trump's ascension to the White House.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing assured defeat, Republican leaders decided Tuesday not to even hold a vote on the GOP's latest attempt to repeal the Obama health care law, surrendering on their last-gasp effort to deliver on the party's banner campaign promise. Leaving a lunch of Republican senators who'd gathered to discuss their next steps on the issue, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other leaders decided that "the votes are no...
