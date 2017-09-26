Vista shuts down skate parks after robbery

VISTA (NEWS 8) — Despite being temporarily closed after a city employee was robbed, skaters were seen Tuesday at the brand-new Vista skate park on North Santa Fe Avenue.

The skaters there hopped the fence.

18-year-old Deveon Young said no one's doing anything wrong..

"Just skating and having fun, enjoying the day," said Young. "Staying out of trouble honestly."

Just 10 days ago, two new skate parks in Vista celebrated their grand opening but the parks opened before the power was fully turned on; so, the gates, designed to automatically lock at dusk, weren't yet operational.

Last Friday night, around 10 p.m., a city employee drove into an alley and got out to manually lock the gate.

Sheriff's investigators say, he noticed a group of about 15 people still in the park and asked them to leave. He then noticed two of the men who had just left the park were inside his city truck. Then a third man, walked up to the employee to block his view and wouldn't let the employee step around him. He says the three men then ran off with about $1,000 worth of property, including two cell phones stolen from the truck.

Young says he believes the thieves were loitering and weren't there to skate.

"If you don't skate and you're here to party and drink, I feel like [you] should just leave," said Young.

A Vista city spokesperson says anyone who is caught skating in the park while it is closed, is subject to being cited for trespassing, and having his or her skateboard confiscated.

The parks will reopen this Saturday and will be open from 7 a.m. until dusk seven days a week.