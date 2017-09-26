Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Enjoy Mid-Flight ‘Family Dinner’ F - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Enjoy Mid-Flight ‘Family Dinner’ Following PDA-Filled Weekend in Miami

Updated: Sep 26, 2017 6:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.