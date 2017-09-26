Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Enjoy Mid-Flight ‘Family Dinner’ Following PDA-Filled Weekend in Miami

With the news that Chip and Joanna Gaines will be ending their hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper, after its upcoming fifth season, we thought it might be fun to look back at some of the couple's most memorable interactions that they've had both on and off the screen.



With the news that Chip and Joanna Gaines will be ending their hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper, after its upcoming fifth season, we thought it might be fun to look back at some of the couple's most memorable interactions that they've had both on and off the screen.