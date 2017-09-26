Beds set up on LA street to protest jail expansion - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Beds set up on LA street to protest jail expansion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Demonstrators opposed to expanding the Los Angeles County jail system showed their anger by setting up mock jail beds on a busy downtown street.

Activists set up dozens of bunk beds Tuesday outside the county's Hall of Administration, home to the Board of Supervisors.

Many protesters wore prison-orange T-shirts that read "I am not the property of L.A. County jail."

No arrests were made at the rally but KCBS-TV reports at least eight people were later arrested when they walked onto a freeway, blocking traffic for about 20 minutes.

Demonstrators oppose county plans to spend at least $2 billion to build a 3,800-bed replacement for the aging downtown Men's Central Jail and a new women's jail in Lancaster.

LA County has the nation's largest jail system.

