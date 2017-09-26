Trump in salesman mode as he tries to score a tax cut win

Two local veterans have a new set of wheels, thanks to Mazda. During a military appreciation event over the weekend, the automaker surprised the veterans and their families with a brand new car. It's part of the Mazda "Good for Drive" program, which aims to give back to the community. The company also surprised a third military family with a mortgage-free home from Chase.
Months before extra homeless shelters are scheduled to open, it seems one area has been cleared out. Homeless people who take shelter on city streets are noticeably fewer in numbers in the East Village.
It was one year ago when an unarmed black man was shot by an El Cajon Police officer. Alfred Olango died the next day and his death sparked days of protesting.
A small plane crashed early Wednesday morning in an empty field just outside Brown Field Municipal Airport while approaching the Otay Mesa airfield, but the pilot and his two passengers survived with only minor injuries, authorities said.
Sentencing is expected Wednesday afternoon for a 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old pedestrian.
Former San Diego City Councilman Ralph Inzunza was sentenced to 14 months in prison for accepting bribes from a strip club owner, now he's telling his story with a new book, "The Camp."
Construction began in San Diego Tuesday on prototypes for a new border wall between the United States and Mexico, marking the start of a proposed project that served as a bitterly divisive centerpiece in President Donald Trump's ascension to the White House.
Police Wednesday are continuing to investigate a crash that killed the driver of a FedEx semitrailer that plunged off an Otay Mesa overpass, authorities said.
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista when he was struck by a car, hit by a motorcycle and run over by a pickup truck, authorities said.