Sasha Pieterse Tears Up Over Health Problems, Opens Up About Los - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sasha Pieterse Tears Up Over Health Problems, Opens Up About Losing 15 Pounds Since Joining 'DWTS'

Updated: Sep 26, 2017 8:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.