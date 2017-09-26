'Dancing With the Stars' Cuts 2nd Contestant of the Week Followi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Dancing With the Stars' Cuts 2nd Contestant of the Week Following Latin Night -- Find Out Who Went Home!

Updated: Sep 26, 2017 8:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.