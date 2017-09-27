Chicago Wants Chance The Rapper To Be Chance The Mayor

'Stronger' star Tatiana Maslany and Stephen perform an impromptu number from the musical they both know by heart.
'Big Bang Theory' and 'Young Sheldon' star Jim Parsons describes what love makes him see when he closes his eyes at night. So, yeah, it gets romantic.
'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' star Jeff Bridges gives a few tips on how he maintains his relaxed demeanor in such tumultuous times.
The winner of 2016's popular vote and 'What Happened' author Hillary Rodham Clinton tells Stephen about her strangest experiences with Russia's President during her time as Secretary of State.
The next installment of George Lucas' iconic franchise is going in a new direction after parting ways with its director Trevorrow.
Stephen Colbert wasn't impressed by President Trump's comments during a speech in North Dakota. [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.] Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.
Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine might be the first head of NASA without any background in science or engineering, but you shouldn't worry. According to NPR, he's a big fan of the moon.