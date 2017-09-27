Chula Vista police asks city for more officers

The Chula Vista Police Department is dealing with a serious staffing shortage as the city's population grows, and on Tuesday night made a plea in front of the City Council to hire more officers.
Construction began in San Diego Tuesday on prototypes for a new border wall between the United States and Mexico, marking the start of a proposed project that served as a bitterly divisive centerpiece in President Donald Trump's ascension to the White House.
Last Friday, when U2 played its Joshua Tree album in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, one grandmother in the stands was singing along to every word.
Despite being temporarily closed after a city employee was robbed, skaters were seen Tuesday at the brand-new Vista skate park on North Santa Fe Avenue.
An amputee was jet skiing in San Diego Bay this weekend when the unthinkable happened - he lost his prosthetic leg.
Four college basketball coaches were among those facing federal charges Tuesday in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, including former SDSU assistant coach Tony Bland now of the University of Southern California.
One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision between a car and a FedEx truck on state Route 905 in Otay Mesa.
One more death and additional new cases were reported Tuesday as a result of the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego County region, prompting the Board of Supervisors to keep a public health emergency declaration in place.