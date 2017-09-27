EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Arlen Gushes Over Taylor Swift's 'DWTS' Surprise Gift: 'That Was Insane!'

Victoria Arlen turned 23 on Tuesday, and the ESPN host and former Paralympian celebrated by delivering a sultry routine with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, during Latin Night on Dancing With the Stars.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched the This Is Us season two premiere. If you have, read our recap, then come on back and hear what the stars had to say…
This Is Us is an emotional show that can bring anyone to tears -- even those on set during filming, apparently.
Sasha Pieterse got emotional on Tuesday's Dancing With the Stars when she opened up about her recent health struggles.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Tuesday’s season two premiere of This Is Us. Everyone else, you may proceed…