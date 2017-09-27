Small plane makes emergency landing in Otay Mesa

One more death and additional new cases were reported Tuesday as a result of the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego County region, prompting the Board of Supervisors to keep a public health emergency declaration in place.
Construction began in San Diego Tuesday on prototypes for a new border wall between the United States and Mexico, marking the start of a proposed project that served as a bitterly divisive centerpiece in President Donald Trump's ascension to the White House.
A coastal eddy will bring low clouds and fog along San Diego County's beaches Wednesday morning, but that cloud cover should burn off by the afternoon.
Two drivers were injured after their cars collided and burst into flames on State Route 54 Wednesday morning.
A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday morning trying to cross the freeway on I-5 in Chula Vista.
A small plane crashed early Wednesday morning in an empty field just outside Brown Field Municipal Airport while approaching the Otay Mesa airfield, but the pilot and his two passengers survived with only minor injuries, authorities said.
The Chula Vista Police Department is dealing with a serious staffing shortage as the city's population grows, and on Tuesday night made a plea in front of the City Council to hire more officers.
Last Friday, when U2 played its Joshua Tree album in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, one grandmother in the stands was singing along to every word.
Despite being temporarily closed after a city employee was robbed, skaters were seen Tuesday at the brand-new Vista skate park on North Santa Fe Avenue.
An amputee was jet skiing in San Diego Bay this weekend when the unthinkable happened - he lost his prosthetic leg.