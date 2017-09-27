Pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday morning trying to cross the freeway on I-5 in Chula Vista.

The accident occurred just after 5:00 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway at Palomar, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified victim died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The accident forced the closure of traffic lanes in the area, causing heavier-than-usual morning congestion.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.