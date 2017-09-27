Pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday morning trying to cross the freeway on I-5 in Chula Vista.



The accident occurred just after 5:00 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway at Palomar, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The unidentified victim died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.



The accident forced the closure of traffic lanes in the area, causing heavier-than-usual morning congestion.