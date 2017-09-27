Zac Efron Keeps a Cut-Out of Himself by His Pool, Reveals the Movie That Makes Him Cry in '73 Questions'

Jimmy Fallon Plays a 'This Is Us' Sound Guy Who Can't Stop Crying in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Sketch

Jimmy Fallon Plays a 'This Is Us' Sound Guy Who Can't Stop Crying in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Sketch

This Is Us is an emotional show that can bring anyone to tears -- even those on set during filming, apparently.



This Is Us is an emotional show that can bring anyone to tears -- even those on set during filming, apparently.