Zac Efron Keeps a Cut-Out of Himself by His Pool, Reveals the Mo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zac Efron Keeps a Cut-Out of Himself by His Pool, Reveals the Movie That Makes Him Cry in '73 Questions'

Updated: Sep 27, 2017 7:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.