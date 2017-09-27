Two cars collide, burst into flames on SR-54 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two cars collide, burst into flames on SR-54

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two drivers were injured after their cars collided and burst into flames on State Route 54 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on westbound SR-54 just west of SR-125. California Highway Patrol shut down the two right lanes near the crash and reopened them shortly after.

