Garth Brooks authoring autobiography spanning 5 books - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Garth Brooks authoring autobiography spanning 5 books

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garth Brooks is taking a long look back at his life and career in an autobiography that will span five books, the first of which will be released in November.

The country music superstar announced Wednesday that "The Anthology Part 1: The First Five Years" goes on sale Nov. 14. It promises "all the secrets, details, origins, true stories an insider would get."

Some of those stories include background on some of Brooks' early hits, including "The Thunder Rolls," ''Friends in Low Places" and "The Dance."

The book comes with five CDs containing 52 total songs, including 19 new, unreleased or demo versions.

This is the first book authored by Brooks.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Fatal FedEx crash on SR-905

    Fatal FedEx crash on SR-905

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-09-27 15:55:57 GMT

    Police Wednesday are continuing to investigate a crash that killed the driver of a FedEx semitrailer that plunged off an Otay Mesa overpass, authorities said.

     

    Police Wednesday are continuing to investigate a crash that killed the driver of a FedEx semitrailer that plunged off an Otay Mesa overpass, authorities said.

     

  • Pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista

    Pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-27 15:01:03 GMT

    A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista when he was struck by a car, hit by a motorcycle and run over by a pickup truck, authorities said.

     

    A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista when he was struck by a car, hit by a motorcycle and run over by a pickup truck, authorities said.

     

  • Death toll in San Diego hepatitis A outbreak climbs to 17, new cases reported

    Death toll in San Diego hepatitis A outbreak climbs to 17, new cases reported

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:51:27 GMT

    One more death and additional new cases were reported Tuesday as a result of the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego County region, prompting the Board of Supervisors to keep a public health emergency declaration in place.

     

    One more death and additional new cases were reported Tuesday as a result of the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego County region, prompting the Board of Supervisors to keep a public health emergency declaration in place.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.