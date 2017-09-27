Kids 4 a Cause Fashion Show coming to catwalk

(NEWS 8) - The annual Kids 4 a Cause Fashion Show this weekend will highlight all the latest trends and styles in junior fashion and its all for a great cause.
Benefitting the Childhelp children's charity, Kids 4 a Cause is all about giving youngsters a chance to help fellow kids.
Jasmine Corona, co-chair of this year's fashion show, and Angelica McDonald, owner of Merci Boutique brought some mini models along with them to the Morning Extra set on Wednesday to show off what's hot and what's not in children's fall fashion with looks from Beach Town Baby.
Tickets are still available for the event this Saturday at the University Club atop University Towers downtown. Click here for more information.
Check out some scenes from last year's show below:
