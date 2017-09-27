Kids 4 a Cause Fashion Show coming to catwalk - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kids 4 a Cause Fashion Show coming to catwalk

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) - The annual Kids 4 a Cause Fashion Show this weekend will highlight all the latest trends and styles in junior fashion and its all for a great cause.

Benefitting the Childhelp children's charity, Kids 4 a Cause is all about giving youngsters a chance to help fellow kids.

Jasmine Corona, co-chair of this year's fashion show, and Angelica McDonald, owner of Merci Boutique brought some mini models along with them to the Morning Extra set on Wednesday to show off what's hot and what's not in children's fall fashion with looks from Beach Town Baby.

Tickets are still available for the event this Saturday at the University Club atop University Towers downtown. Click here for more information.

Check out some scenes from last year's show below:

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Fatal FedEx crash on SR-905

    Fatal FedEx crash on SR-905

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-09-27 15:55:57 GMT

    Police Wednesday are continuing to investigate a crash that killed the driver of a FedEx semitrailer that plunged off an Otay Mesa overpass, authorities said.

     

    Police Wednesday are continuing to investigate a crash that killed the driver of a FedEx semitrailer that plunged off an Otay Mesa overpass, authorities said.

     

  • Pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista

    Pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-27 15:01:03 GMT

    A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista when he was struck by a car, hit by a motorcycle and run over by a pickup truck, authorities said.

     

    A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista when he was struck by a car, hit by a motorcycle and run over by a pickup truck, authorities said.

     

  • Death toll in San Diego hepatitis A outbreak climbs to 17, new cases reported

    Death toll in San Diego hepatitis A outbreak climbs to 17, new cases reported

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:51:27 GMT

    One more death and additional new cases were reported Tuesday as a result of the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego County region, prompting the Board of Supervisors to keep a public health emergency declaration in place.

     

    One more death and additional new cases were reported Tuesday as a result of the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego County region, prompting the Board of Supervisors to keep a public health emergency declaration in place.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.