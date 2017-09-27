Ralph Inzunza shares stories from behind bars in new book

(NEWS 8) - Former San Diego City Councilman Ralph Inzunza was sentenced to 14 months in prison for accepting bribes from a strip club owner, now he's telling his story with a new book, "The Camp."

The work is fictional comedy-drama, as described by Inzunza, but the stories closely mirror his experiences and those of the people he met inside Atwater Federal Prison Camp in Merced, California. He said he went the fiction route because he didn't want to go too deep into the personal lives of other inmates.

Inzunza has a lot to say about his journey from indictment to conviction in the book, and he addressed some of those questions form News 8's Dan Cohen.

There will be a book signing event at Warwick's in La Jolla on Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.