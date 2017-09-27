Ralph Inzunza shares stories from behind bars in new book

It was one year ago when an unarmed black man was shot by an El Cajon Police officer. Alfred Olango died the next day and his death sparked days of protesting.
A small plane crashed early Wednesday morning in an empty field just outside Brown Field Municipal Airport while approaching the Otay Mesa airfield, but the pilot and his two passengers survived with only minor injuries, authorities said.
Sentencing is expected Wednesday afternoon for a 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old pedestrian.
Former San Diego City Councilman Ralph Inzunza was sentenced to 14 months in prison for accepting bribes from a strip club owner, now he's telling his story with a new book, "The Camp."
Construction began in San Diego Tuesday on prototypes for a new border wall between the United States and Mexico, marking the start of a proposed project that served as a bitterly divisive centerpiece in President Donald Trump's ascension to the White House.
Police Wednesday are continuing to investigate a crash that killed the driver of a FedEx semitrailer that plunged off an Otay Mesa overpass, authorities said.
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista when he was struck by a car, hit by a motorcycle and run over by a pickup truck, authorities said.
One more death and additional new cases were reported Tuesday as a result of the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego County region, prompting the Board of Supervisors to keep a public health emergency declaration in place.
A coastal eddy will bring low clouds and fog along San Diego County's beaches Wednesday morning, but that cloud cover should burn off by the afternoon.