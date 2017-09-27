66th Annual Show: A World of Harmony - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

66th Annual Show: A World of Harmony

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Chorus is known around the world as an outstanding a cappella group. 
     
The multiple award-winning chorus presents its 66th annual show, A World of Harmony, an a cappella showcase.  More than 70 women performing barbershop style! 
     
You can see them in a special concert on October 7 at the Lincoln Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Balboa Park as some of the ladies rehearse. 

