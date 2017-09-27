SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Chorus is known around the world as an outstanding a cappella group.



The multiple award-winning chorus presents its 66th annual show, A World of Harmony, an a cappella showcase. More than 70 women performing barbershop style!



You can see them in a special concert on October 7 at the Lincoln Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Balboa Park as some of the ladies rehearse.