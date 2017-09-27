EXCLUSIVE: Adam Brody Says He Auditioned for 'Dawson's Creek' Be - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Brody Says He Auditioned for 'Dawson's Creek' Before Landing 'The O.C.'

Updated: Sep 27, 2017 11:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.