Activists call for action on anniversary of Alfred Olango shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It was one year ago when an unarmed black man was shot by an El Cajon Police officer.

Alfred Olango died the next day and his death sparked days of protesting.



On Wednesday, the National Action Network and the family of Olango are holding a news conference calling for the officer to be fired.

RELATED: El Cajon police and DA release video of Alfred Olango's shooting

Relatives and activists also want city officials to create a citizen's review board, and they want the state attorney general to open an investigation.

On Sept. 27, 2016, El Cajon Police responded after Olango's sister had called 911 to say her brother was not acting like himself and was walking in traffic.

Police said Olango had refused to comply with instructions to remove a hand from his pants pocket and paced back and forth before rapidly drawing an object from the pocket.

The officer opened fire when Olango pointed the object at the officers and assumed a "shooting stance."

RELATED: DA's office releases findings of five officer-involved shootings

The item in Olango's hand turned out to be an electronic cigarette.

Olango came to the U.S. decades ago as a refugee from Uganda.

An attorney for his family said Olango was distraught over the recent death of his best friend and was having an emotional breakdown.

Toxicological studies performed on blood collected from Olango in a hospital emergency room tested positive for cocaine and alcohol.

In January, San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis said her office would not seek criminal charges against an El Cajon police officer who fatally shot Olango.

Dumanis said the use of deadly force by El Cajon police Officer Richard Gonsalves was "reasonable" under the circumstances.

RELATED COVERAGE