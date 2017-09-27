Hepatitis A Outbreak: Homeless people moved out of East Village - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hepatitis A Outbreak: Homeless people moved out of East Village

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Months before extra homeless shelters are scheduled to open, it seems one area has been cleared out.

Homeless people who take shelter on city streets are noticeably fewer in numbers in the East Village.

With a program in place to regularly sanitize the sidewalks in the most critical areas of downtown, the City of San Diego is now expanding those efforts to other neighborhoods based on need to combat the hepatitis A outbreak.
 
Cleaning began Wednesday in parts of the Midway area, Ocean Beach and Pacific Beach, and crews will work in Uptown and Mid-City on Friday. 

Sidewalk sanitizing is one of the key actions the City is taking to assist the County of San Diego's efforts to eradicate the virus.
 
"We are expanding cleaning efforts beyond downtown to other areas where we know homeless individuals are living in unsanitary conditions," said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. "This is going to help stop the spread of the virus and keep our neighborhoods safe, and our aggressive sanitation schedule will continue for as long as needed to address this public health emergency."
 
On Sept. 11, the City began power washing sidewalks with a bleach solution in different areas downtown three times weekly, following the guidelines set by the County Public Health Officer to effectively kill the hepatitis A virus. 

The City continues to monitor conditions downtown and throughout other communities, and will modify its sanitation schedule as needed going forward. At this time, officials estimate downtown sidewalk locations will be sanitized every other week, allowing for the crew to operate in other communities on alternate weeks.

To report public areas in need of power washing, residents can contact their City Council representative, call the City's dispatch center at 619-527-7500 or make an online request at sandiego.gov

City staff will dispatch work crews to assess the issue and determine if cleaning is necessary. 

Medical experts have advised that the three steps to stop the outbreak of hepatitis A are vaccination, sanitation and education, with a particular emphasis on vaccination.

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Mazda honors two local vets

    Mazda honors two local vets

    Two local veterans have a new set of wheels, thanks to Mazda. During a military appreciation event over the weekend, the automaker surprised the veterans and their families with a brand new car. It's part of the Mazda "Good for Drive" program, which aims to give back to the community. The company also surprised a third military family with a mortgage-free home from Chase.

     

    Two local veterans have a new set of wheels, thanks to Mazda. During a military appreciation event over the weekend, the automaker surprised the veterans and their families with a brand new car. It's part of the Mazda "Good for Drive" program, which aims to give back to the community. The company also surprised a third military family with a mortgage-free home from Chase.

     

  • Hepatitis A Outbreak: Homeless people moved out of East Village

    Hepatitis A Outbreak: Homeless people moved out of East Village

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-09-27 19:35:54 GMT

    Months before extra homeless shelters are scheduled to open, it seems one area has been cleared out. Homeless people who take shelter on city streets are noticeably fewer in numbers in the East Village.

     

    Months before extra homeless shelters are scheduled to open, it seems one area has been cleared out. Homeless people who take shelter on city streets are noticeably fewer in numbers in the East Village.

     

  • Activists call for action on anniversary of Alfred Olango shooting

    Activists call for action on anniversary of Alfred Olango shooting

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-09-27 19:33:24 GMT

    It was one year ago when an unarmed black man was shot by an El Cajon Police officer.  Alfred Olango died the next day and his death sparked days of protesting.

     

    It was one year ago when an unarmed black man was shot by an El Cajon Police officer.  Alfred Olango died the next day and his death sparked days of protesting.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.