Hepatitis A Outbreak: Homeless people moved out of East Village

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Months before extra homeless shelters are scheduled to open, it seems one area has been cleared out.

Homeless people who take shelter on city streets are noticeably fewer in numbers in the East Village.

With a program in place to regularly sanitize the sidewalks in the most critical areas of downtown, the City of San Diego is now expanding those efforts to other neighborhoods based on need to combat the hepatitis A outbreak.



Cleaning began Wednesday in parts of the Midway area, Ocean Beach and Pacific Beach, and crews will work in Uptown and Mid-City on Friday.

Sidewalk sanitizing is one of the key actions the City is taking to assist the County of San Diego's efforts to eradicate the virus.



"We are expanding cleaning efforts beyond downtown to other areas where we know homeless individuals are living in unsanitary conditions," said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. "This is going to help stop the spread of the virus and keep our neighborhoods safe, and our aggressive sanitation schedule will continue for as long as needed to address this public health emergency."



On Sept. 11, the City began power washing sidewalks with a bleach solution in different areas downtown three times weekly, following the guidelines set by the County Public Health Officer to effectively kill the hepatitis A virus.

The City continues to monitor conditions downtown and throughout other communities, and will modify its sanitation schedule as needed going forward. At this time, officials estimate downtown sidewalk locations will be sanitized every other week, allowing for the crew to operate in other communities on alternate weeks.

To report public areas in need of power washing, residents can contact their City Council representative, call the City's dispatch center at 619-527-7500 or make an online request at sandiego.gov.

City staff will dispatch work crews to assess the issue and determine if cleaning is necessary.

Medical experts have advised that the three steps to stop the outbreak of hepatitis A are vaccination, sanitation and education, with a particular emphasis on vaccination.

