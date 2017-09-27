Hepatitis A Outbreak: Police raid homeless encampments downtown

The Imperial Beach Mayor was in Ocean Beach on Wednesday night to discuss a lawsuit against big oil companies causing rising sea levels while also announcing that other cities have joined Imperial Beach's action against the federal government to stop the Tijuana sewage spills.
San Diego police on Wednesday cleared out two homeless encampments in the East Village as the city continues to make a push to slow the deadly Hepatitis A outbreak.
San Diego broadened its efforts to stop the deadly spread of hepatitis Wednesday by power-washing sidewalks in beach communities and the Midway area.
A pair of pit bulls attacked and killed a Chihuahua and injured its owner Wednesday on a College-area roadside, authorities reported.
A sports bar and restaurant in the East County is rooting against the Los Angeles Chargers and so far, they are undefeated.
It was one year ago when an unarmed black man was shot by an El Cajon Police officer. Alfred Olango died the next day and his death sparked days of protesting.
To help protect the San Diego area from wildfires, San Diego Gas & Electric announced a $100,000 grant that will allow local emergency-services providers to purchase an array of essential equipment.
The United States Customs and Border Patrol escorted media members along the tightly-secured construction site where companies are assembling border wall prototypes, allowing for a rare, up-close view of the potential future of the U.S.-Mexico border.