CBP offers up-close look at border wall prototype construction zone

OTAY MESA (NEWS 8/CNS) - The United States Customs and Border Patrol escorted media members along the tightly-secured construction site where companies are assembling border wall prototypes on Wednesday, allowing for a rare, up-close view of the potential future of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The entire construction site, about a mile and a half east of the southern terminus of State Route 905, is under 24-hour video surveillance and the projects are not easily visible from the public's vantage point.

"This is an active patrol area," CBP officer Carlos Diaz said. "There are agents patrolling, vehicles, roads, technology, and also the wall to help us maintain the area's security."

Flatbed trucks and work vehicles could be seen being inspected prior to entering the construction zone, making sure that no inappropriate items could be brought in. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an urgency ordinance banning items that could be used as weapons from the designated protest zone.

Crews had a brief safety scare on the job when a worker fell into a 40-foot-deep hole, but fellow crew members were able to lift him out and he returned to his duties immediately uninjured.

Construction began Tuesday and is expected to last another month. Six companies are at the site working to construct a total of eight different wall prototypes -- four made of concrete and four more made of alternate materials. The walls will stand between 18 and 30 feet tall and, once complete, will undergo testing.

