Lace up your shoes for the Autism Speaks Walk

(NEWS 8) - Lace up your sneakers. Let's go for a walk!

San Diego is stretching out in preparation for the 2017 San Diego Autism Speaks Walk on Saturday at Liberty Station. The Autism Speaks Walk campaign, powered by the love of parents, grandparents, children, siblings, and friends of people with autism nationwide, is the largest fundraising event for Autism awareness.

Autism Speaks Walk Committee member Alastair Caithness joined News 8 Morning Extra on Wednesday to talk about the walk campaign's role in Autism research funding. He also shared some personal stories from his journey as a father of a child with autism.

The walk takes place on Saturday, September 30, at 12:30 p.m. You can register on site as late as 9:30 a.m., or online here.

