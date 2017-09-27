EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Reveals Her Twin Girls Just Started Listening to Her Music

Madonna is known for multiple talents, like singing, acting, and producing, and now she can add one more to the list--skincare expert!
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched theThis Is Us season two premiere. If you have and need a refresher course, read our recap, and hear what Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore had to say. Then, come on back…
Derek Hough is still raving over the season 12 finale of America's Got Talent!
ET joined the 32-year-old dancer on his visit to the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in Porter, Indiana, on Tuesday, in celebration of the National Park Foundation's "Find Your Park" initiative. During our interv...
She's a singer, actress, producer, and now Madonna can add skincare expert to her list of accomplishments!
After indulging her funny bone with notable appearances on Broad City, Kevin Hart’s Central Intelligence and High Maintenance, and starring opposite Richard Armitage in the Off-Broadway production of Love, Love, Love, Amy Ryan is firmly back in the dramatic world that earned her an Oscar...
Sending your kids off to school isn't easy, even when you're the former president of the United States.
Speechless returns for its second season on Wednesday, but that doesn’t meet the DiMeos have gotten their act together!