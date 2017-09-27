SDG&E announces grant helping county fire agencies revamp equipment loadout

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - To help protect the San Diego area from wildfires, San Diego Gas & Electric announced a $100,000 grant that will allow local emergency-services providers to purchase an array of essential equipment.
"By collaborating with fire agencies to help provide critical equipment they need and continuing to improve our electric system, we are making our region more prepared today than it was yesterday," said Dave Geier, the utility's senior vice president of electric operations.
The six-figure award will allow the San Diego County Fire Authority and firefighting agencies in Alpine, Julian and Borrego Springs to obtain new state-of-the-art equipment, including upgraded maps and radios, self-contained breathing units, medical equipment, and mobile computers on fire engines, and will also pay for additional education and outreach on defensible space and other vital fire protections, according to SDG&E.
To date, the utility has donated nearly $1 million worth of shareholder funds through its "SAFE San Diego" initiative, a program that benefits fire agencies, fire-safe councils, community emergency-response teams and other organizations that educate the public about fire prevention, encourage emergency preparedness, and carry out response and recovery efforts.
"In San Diego County, we live with the year-round threat of wildfires, so these donations are instrumental to our brothers and sisters who respond to (emergency) calls every day," county Fire Chief Tony Mecham said. "We know that collaborations like this are truly making an impact when we can measurably reduce response times and fire damage to private properties."
Two local veterans have a new set of wheels, thanks to Mazda. During a military appreciation event over the weekend, the automaker surprised the veterans and their families with a brand new car. It's part of the Mazda "Good for Drive" program, which aims to give back to the community. The company also surprised a third military family with a mortgage-free home from Chase.
Months before extra homeless shelters are scheduled to open, it seems one area has been cleared out. Homeless people who take shelter on city streets are noticeably fewer in numbers in the East Village.
It was one year ago when an unarmed black man was shot by an El Cajon Police officer. Alfred Olango died the next day and his death sparked days of protesting.
A small plane crashed early Wednesday morning in an empty field just outside Brown Field Municipal Airport while approaching the Otay Mesa airfield, but the pilot and his two passengers survived with only minor injuries, authorities said.
Sentencing is expected Wednesday afternoon for a 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old pedestrian.
Former San Diego City Councilman Ralph Inzunza was sentenced to 14 months in prison for accepting bribes from a strip club owner, now he's telling his story with a new book, "The Camp."
Construction began in San Diego Tuesday on prototypes for a new border wall between the United States and Mexico, marking the start of a proposed project that served as a bitterly divisive centerpiece in President Donald Trump's ascension to the White House.