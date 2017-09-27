Mentalist Lior Suchard Bends Time for America Ferrara & Jeremy P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mentalist Lior Suchard Bends Time for America Ferrara & Jeremy Piven

Posted: Updated:

James welcomes the world's greatest mentalist, Lior Suchard, to perform with America Ferrara, Jeremy Piven and The Late Late Show audiences. From glow sticks to predicting time, Lior stole the show, blowing everyone's minds more than once.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

