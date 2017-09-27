Hepatitis Outbreak: Power-washing sidewalks in beach communities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego broadened its efforts to stop the deadly spread of hepatitis Wednesday by power-washing sidewalks in beach communities and the Midway area.

Crews cleaned sidewalks with a bleach solution in Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach and the Midway area Wednesday morning. Work will begin in Uptown and Mid- City on Friday.

"We are expanding cleaning efforts beyond downtown to other areas where we know homeless individuals are living in unsanitary conditions," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

The city started cleaning sidewalks three times a week in select downtown areas Sept. 11 in response to the outbreak of hepatitis A that has so far killed 17 people. To expand the cleaning effort to other communities, city officials estimate downtown sidewalks will now be sanitized every other week.

While sidewalk cleaning has been identified as a key action in helping to eliminate the virus, health experts said vaccinations and education are also critical.

Free vaccinations are being offered throughout the county. As many as 42,000 San Diego-area residents have received the shot so far, officials said.