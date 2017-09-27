Tavern turnaround: This bar now boos the Bolts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tavern turnaround: This bar now boos the Bolts

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —    A sports bar and restaurant in the East County is rooting against the Los Angeles Chargers and so far, they are undefeated. 

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Jamul where former Charger fans say when one door closes, a window always opens. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.