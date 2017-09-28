Imperial Beach sewage lawsuit about to get a big boost

OCEAN BEACH (NEWS 8) - The Imperial Beach Mayor was in Ocean Beach on Wednesday night to discuss a lawsuit against big oil companies causing rising sea levels while also announcing that other cities have joined Imperial Beach's action against the federal government to stop the Tijuana sewage spills.

Environmentalists said corporate polluters are the culprits of greenhouse gas emissions which cause rising sea levels - flooding coastal beach towns.

"It does not have to be "panic, the sky is falling," but there is a lot of specific things the city of San Diego should be thinking about," said Imperial Beach Mayor, Serge Dedina.

A more immediate concern for the mayor, however, are the continuous Tijuana sewage spills. More than 250 million gallons of sewage have polluted the coast in recent months.

Dedina said he has lobbied neighboring cities and agencies to join a federal lawsuit against the International Water and Boundary Commission - the agency that overseas water treaties between the United States and Mexico.

Last week, Coronado declined to join but agreed to support financially.

Now, the Port of San Diego has scheduled a news conference for Thursday to announce it and the city of Chula Vista will join Imperial Beach to demand federal action to halt sewage spills into the Tijuana River.

Neither Chula Vista, the port nor Mayor Dedina commented on Wednesday night, but Ocean Beach residents said they are ready to support any efforts to stop water pollution.

Through his senior press secretary, San Diego Mayor Faulconer said, "addressing wastewater, water and storm water issues that affect the San Diego-Tijuana boarder region requires comprehensive solutions on both sides of the border. We share the concerns of other cities in our region and will continue to advocate for improvements."

A spokesperson from the county told News 8 the county is actively pursuing the issue with both the executive branch of the federal government and Congress.

San Diego County Spokesperson Michael Workman said, "the County is continuing to review the matter and will be seeking direction from the Board when appropriate. The County is actively pursing the issue with both the executive branch of the federal government and Congress."