CBS gives `Young Sheldon' full-season order

CBS announced Wednesday it has given a full-season order to "Young Sheldon," two days after it drew the largest audience for a comedy premiere since 2011.
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.
'Modern Family' star Sofía Vergara has a present for Stephen. (Hint: she doesn't walk out with anything in her hands.)
James welcomes the world's greatest mentalist, Lior Suchard, to perform with America Ferrara, Jeremy Piven and The Late Late Show audiences. From glow sticks to predicting time, Lior stole the show, blowing everyone's minds more than once.
Garth Brooks is taking a long look back at his life and career in an autobiography that will span five books, the first of which will be released in November.
'Stronger' star Tatiana Maslany and Stephen perform an impromptu number from the musical they both know by heart.
After James learns Susan Kelechi Watson's deep passion for a karaoke night with her friends, Mayim Bialik talks about her history heading up quartets dating back to college.
'Big Bang Theory' and 'Young Sheldon' star Jim Parsons describes what love makes him see when he closes his eyes at night. So, yeah, it gets romantic.
'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' star Jeff Bridges gives a few tips on how he maintains his relaxed demeanor in such tumultuous times.
The winner of 2016's popular vote and 'What Happened' author Hillary Rodham Clinton tells Stephen about her strangest experiences with Russia's President during her time as Secretary of State.
The next installment of George Lucas' iconic franchise is going in a new direction after parting ways with its director Trevorrow.