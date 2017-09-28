CBS gives `Young Sheldon' full-season order - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - CBS announced Wednesday it has given a full-season order to "Young Sheldon," two days after it drew the largest audience for a comedy premiere since 2011.

The prequel to "The Big Bang Theory" averaged 17.209 million viewers Monday, retaining 97.5 percent of the audience of "The Big Bang Theory" that preceded it, the best retention for any new comedy following an original episode of "The Big Bang Theory," according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen.

The second episode of "Young Sheldon" will air Nov. 2 in its regular 8:30-9 p.m. Thursday time slot following "The Big Bang Theory." CBS will broadcast "Thursday Night Football" each of the next five weeks.

