Remains Found in Septic Tank Belong to Woman, 21, Missing for Mo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Remains Found in Septic Tank Belong to Woman, 21, Missing for More Than 10 Years

Updated: Sep 28, 2017 8:11 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.